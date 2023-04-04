Dasara Box Office Collection: Nani-Keerthy Suresh Film Earns Rs 87 Crore Worldwide

The movie Dasara, which was released on March 30, has been receiving much love and accolades from cinema-goers. The film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in pivotal roles. As per the latest reports, the movie has earned Rs 87 crore in its first weekend worldwide, putting it on track to join the 100-crore club.

The makers have shared the update on Twitter. “87+ crores worldwide gross in 4 days (fire emoji) Storming towards the Magical 100Crores+ club," the tweet read. A picture of the movie poster’s was also attached to it.

Check it out here-

Twitter users were quick to react to this news. One user wrote, “You guys are truly genuine, there are some production houses which would have released 100cr poster third day itself because of the buzz and hype the movie is creating.”

You guys are truly genuine , there are some production houses which would have released 100cr poster third day itself because of the buzz & hype the movie is creating— Durga (@Durga_89) April 3, 2023

Another user tweeted, “100cr loading.”

100cr Loding— Sanju Sandy (@SanjuSa14186205) April 3, 2023

One more user wrote, “A world-class work by the south Indian talent.”

A world class work by the south Indian talent— iammemyselfown (@androidpost) April 3, 2023

Film critic Jalapathy Gudeli also tweeted about the movie and wrote, “US: With a first-weekend gross of $1.6 million (₹13 Cr), Dasara became Nani’s highest-grossing film. The previous highest was ‘Jersey’ ($1.5M). The next goal is $2 million.”

Check out the tweet here-

US: With a first weekend gross of $1.6 million (Rs 13 Cr), #Dasara became Nani's highest-grossing film.Previous highest was 'Jersey' ($1.5M). The next goal is $2 million. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) April 3, 2023

As per a report, Nani broke the records of Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas as Dasara reached the 1 million club in the US market. Actor Mahesh Babu has 11 films in the US market which have earned more than 1 million dollars. Apart from Dasara, Nani has Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Ninnu Kori, MCA, Nenu Local, Jersey and Ante Sundaraniki which has earned more than 1 million dollars at the US box office.

Nani has two movies that are slated for a 2023 release. He has HIT 3 and another movie with Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.

