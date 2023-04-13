Dasara Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Film Sees A Drop In Second Week

Telugu actor Nani’s latest film Dasara has smashed records at movie theatres, minting crores at the ticket window. In its first week, the Srikanth Odhela directorial witnessed a dream run at the box office upon its release on March 30. The pan-Indian marvel completed two weeks on the big screens on April 12. Dasara amassed a decent collection in its first seven days, but the numbers fell drastically in the second week.

According to India Today, the early estimates point out that the Nani-starrer collected Rs 55 lakh on April 12, which counts as the lowest ever since the film hit the theatres.

Dasara, set against the backdrop of Telangana, has been a super hit in the Telugu-speaking states. Going by its pan-Indian release, it can be stated that the movie failed to resonate with the masses in all the centres. Dasara did not even release in a majority of theatres in Andhra Pradesh. The gritty action drama has successfully entered the 100-crore club at the box office, much to the excitement of Nani’s fans.

Coming to the 14-day collections, Telangana’s Nizam has raked up about Rs 24.98 crore, Uttarandhra has collected Rs 4.35 crore, Rayalaseema amassed Rs 5.20 crore, and East and West Telangana districts garnered Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 1.23 crore respectively. Guntur collected Rs. 2.39 crore and Nellore amassed Rs 0.91 crore. The combined amount gathered by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is Rs 43.31 crore, while Dasara’s monetary collection in terms of Karnataka and the rest of India amounts to Rs 4.62 crore.

To conclude the numbers, in North India, the film raked upto Rs 1.52 crore, while overseas it collected Rs 10.42 crore. Adding up all the numbers, Dasara’s worldwide collection is Rs 61.82 crore and gross collection is Rs 111.05 crore. In just 13 days, the film bagged a total of Rs 12.82 crores profit.

Meanwhile, Netflix has acquired the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam streaming rights of Dasara, while Disney+Hotstar has grabbed the Hindi streaming rights. Reports claim that the film will be released on both these OTT platforms after 8 weeks of release.

