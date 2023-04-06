Dasara to MCA, Natural Star Nani’s 5 Highest Grossing Films

Natural Star Nani’s latest release Dasara has proven to be a blockbuster at the box office and critics have shown their love for the film as much as the audience. This is the highest point in their career but the actor has surely had his moments with several other films too. This isn’t the first time Nani has been praised for his choice of scripts or acting. Films like MCA and Eega have also been some of the highlights of Nani’s filmography to date.

Here is a list of Nani’s highest-grossing movies:

Dasara – Nani’s latest film has grossed Rs 64.80 crore in India and Rs 14 crore at the US box office. The worldwide collection stands at a little over Rs 92 crore and the film has been maintaining a strong performance with each passing day. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela and stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko.

Eega – Eega was released eleven years ago in 2012 and the film featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite the Natural Star. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and Kichha Sudeep played the antagonist. The film grossed over Rs 45 crore and is the second highest-grossing film of Nani.

MCA – MCA, short for Middle-Class Abbayi, was the third highest-grossing film of the actor standing at Rs 41 crore. The film was directed by Venu Sriram and starred Sai Pallavi, Bhoomika Chawla, Rajiv Kanakala and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

Nenu Local – Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s first collaboration was Nenu Local. The 2017 film grossed about Rs 35 crore and became a superhit six years ago. Nenu Local was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Jersey – The film that inspired a Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor was the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani. The film was an emotional roller coaster and it did a business of Rs 32.03 crores in total. The movie was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starred Shraddha Srinath opposite Nani.

Some other movies like Shyam Singha Roy, V and Ninna Kori were also praised a lot by the fans.

