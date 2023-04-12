Dhanush Paternity Case: Petitioner's Lawyer Seeks Preservation Of Client’s DNA

Actor Dhanush is embroiled in a legal dispute with an elderly couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi for a long time now. The couple has claimed that Dhanush is their son who left home in Class 11 to pursue acting. On the other hand, Dhanush and his father Kasthuri Raja have sent a legal notice to the couple. Now, there is another development in this case. Kathiresan’s lawyer has said in an interview that his client’s health is not in good condition. He shared that he has submitted a request to A Rathinavel, Government Rajaji Hospital’s dean to preserve his client’s DNA.

According to the lawyer, the preservation of DNA is mandatory for investigating Dhanush’s parental lineage. He also said that the actor has filed forged documents regarding his birth certificate and school transfer certificate. He said further that Dhanush has sent a legal notice to their client but didn’t file a case. According to him, these points indicate that Dhanush is trying to hide the truth. In the end, he said that many people are abandoned by their children like this.

Dhanush and his father Kasthuri Raja’s reply to this interview is not recorded till now. In the notice sent to the couple, they have denied all their claims. Dhanush and his father had sent the notice by their lawyer Haja Mohideen Gisti. In the notice, Kathiresan and Meenakshi were requested to not make false allegations. If they don’t refrain from this, Dhanush and Kasthuri Raja will approach the court. As stated in the notice, it was also demanded that the couple should apologise for their baseless claims. The couple would be charged with a suit of Rs 10 crore if they fail to do so.

According to records, Dhanush’s full name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. Dhanush stated that he was born to filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi. On the other hand, Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi claimed that Dhanush was their third son. They also demanded monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 from Dhanush.

The couple had earlier demanded a DNA test to find out the truth. But Dhanush had opposed this demand citing his integrity and right to privacy.

