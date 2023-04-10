Dhanush To Play Cameo In Lokesh Kanagaraj And Vijay's Leo?

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay’s much-anticipated film Leo shooting is proceeding at a brisk pace. The film’s Kashmir schedule has been wrapped and the crew has moved to Chennai. The makers plan to conclude shooting by May and release the film on October 19. Cine buffs are looking forward to this venture as Lokesh and Vijay’s previous film Master was a blockbuster success. Now, there is another reason to wait for Leo. According to reports, Dhanush has been roped in to play a cameo. The actor will reportedly shoot for 15 days at Prasad Lab, Saligramam, Chennai. No official announcement has been made regarding this but it is expected to be made soon. There are some rumours that Dhanush’s character will be similar to Suriya’s role Rolex in Vikram.

Many social media users felt that this news was fake and asked for the source. One of them even asked news portals sharing this news to tell it to Dhanush as well.

Not only Dhanush but it is also expected that Suriya (as Rolex) and Kamal Haasan (Vikram) will be roped in for cameo performances. Fahadh Faasil (Agent Amar) and Karthi (Dilli) can also perform cameo roles in Leo. Reportedly, Leo’s crew will move to Hyderabad for shooting the climax sequence in Ramoji Film City. Vijay will play the role of an aged gangster in Leo and Trisha will essay the female lead. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and others will essay supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for rendering the music. Cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. A mega-budget film, Leo will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Not much is known about Leo’s storyline, but it is expected to revolve around drugs. Movie buffs also felt that Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, in an interview, Lokesh clarified that Leo is going to be a stand-alone film. Despite the clarification, some of the audience strongly feel that Leo is connected to LCU.

