Did You Know Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar’s First Love Was Not Actress Saira Banu?

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s love story is one for the ages. Actress Saira Banu was just 22 when the legendary actor proposed to her for marriage. The couple tied the knot in 1966 and remained together until Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021.

Many fans may not know that Saira Banu was not his first love. Actress Kamini Kaushal was the first girl whom Dilip Kumar loved. Dilip Saab and Kamini even did three films together — Shaheed, Shabnam, and Nadiya Ke Paar. Reports suggest that Kamini’s brother was against their relationship. The disapproval of Kamini’s brother led to their break-up. It is said that the break-up with Kamini affected Dilip Kumar severely.

Dilip eventually married beauty queen Saira Banu and went on to lead a happy married life. Saira took great care of Dilip Kumar in his old age and remained by the side of her husband till his death. She stood by him in all the ups and downs of life that came with 55 years of marriage.

Interestingly, Dilip Kumar was famous for playing characters that had a tragic ending. Film buffs started to refer Dilip Kumar as the ‘Tragedy King’ after he delivered hits like Mela (1948), Andaz (1949), Deedar (1951), Devdas (1955), Yahudi (1958) and Madhumati (1958). Other hits of his stellar career include Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram aur Shyam (1967) and Kranti (1981).

But, it was the 1960 magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam that had established Dilip Kumar as a superstar of the Hindi film industry. Dilip Kumar’s affair with his Mughal-e-Azam co-star Madhubala was also widely reported at that time.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here