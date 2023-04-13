Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Made His Debut In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Throwback pictures of star kids have been quite viral on social media for some time now. One such picture is that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The picture is from the hit family drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the picture, Aryan is seen sitting on Jaya Bachchan’s lap, who played his mother in the film.

Aryan Khan played the young version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Aryan was seen in many scenes with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the film. The child hugging Jaya Bachchan was none other than Aryan. In this situation, it can be said that Aryan Khan made his debut in the film industry as a child artist.

However, Aryan has not followed his father’s path and has decided not to become an actor in films. Shah Rukh once revealed that his son has no plans to act in films at the moment. He said, “I never felt that he was interested in acting or wanted to become an actor. Aryan doesn’t want me and him to be compared in the future; perhaps because of this, he doesn’t want to make a career in acting."

Last year, Aryan defied all the speculations regarding his debut as an actor. He confirmed that he would be making his debut in the Hindi film industry as a writer. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of a script and a clapboard.

Apart from work, Aryan also launched his own luxury lifestyle collective that aims to provide specially curated products and experiences across beverages, fashion and events. He started his venture by launching a vodka line named D’YAVOL vodka.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to join the industry. She is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which will be released directly on Netflix. Recently, she was also made the brand ambassador of the popular makeup brand, Maybelline.

