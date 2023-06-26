Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Share Happy Photo, Say ‘Parenthood Journey Begins’

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently welcomed a baby boy. On Monday evening, the new parents took to their Instagram handle and shared a happy photo from the hospital bed. In the photo, Dipika was seen laying on the hospital bed, while Shoab sat next to her. They smiled. The caption read, ’21-06-2023 ❤️ & The parenthood journey begins.’

This comes almost after a week after Shoaib shared that his baby boy is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times as he resumed work after becoming a father.

Have a look at their photo:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy on June 21, 2023 when the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news. “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," their statement read.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.