Director Venkat Prabhu's Daughter To Make Her Debut But Not As An Actress

Film director Venkat Prabhu has made a mark of himself in the entertainment industry by giving several hits over a decade. Now it’s time for his daughter to shine bright like a diamond. Yes, you guessed it right, Venkat Prabhu’s daughter Shri Shivani is all set to make her film debut as a lyricist. Fans are excited about the same and the entire social media has been flooded with congratulating texts all over.

Shri Shivani is making her debut as a lyricist in her father’s upcoming bilingual film Custody which is scheduled to release on May 12. The director tweeted about the same and wrote, “Get ur dancing shoes ready!! It’s time for the first single, Head Up High from Custody releasing on 10th April.”

While Custody is currently in the final stages of post-production, it has now been officially confirmed that Shri Shivani wrote the song Head Up High, which will be released on April 10 as the first single of the movie. It is a double joy for her that the music for her first film as a lyricist was composed by her grandfather Ilaiyaraaja and Uncle Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The Ilaiyaraaja family has given Tamil cinema some of the best actors including Gangai Amaran, Pavalar, and RD Bhaskar. Many members of the Isaigniani family are also currently making a name for themselves in the movie business, including Yuvanshankar Raja, Karthik Raja, Bhavatharini, Venkat Prabhu, Premji and Vasuki Bhaskar. Now it’s time for another generation to make them all proud.

Talking about Venkat Prabhu, his last film Victim was released on August 5, 2022. It was the third anthology film to come from the Tamil industry. The film featured Nassar, Kalaiarasan, Thambi Ramaiah and Guru Somasundaram, among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here