Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha on Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours; 'Sushant Was Snubbed at Awards', Claims Apurva Asrani

Read more

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani has made certain shocking revelations about Bollywood sidelining certain actors. In an interview, Asrani claimed how Bollywood has its own favourites and added that when they do not like an actor, they ‘gang up’ to oust him/her from the industry. He claimed a campaign was run against Priyanka Chopra after her two back-to-back hit movies, Barfi and Agneepath. Asrani also alleged that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘snubbed at awards’ and ‘harangued’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have finally reacted to Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship rumours, she reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. The former couple announced their separation in October 2021, four years after their wedding.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also in the news for weeks for his feud with his estranged wife Aaliya and his brother. Now, it is being reported that the actor’s children will go back to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their studies which they left midway. The decision comes following a detailed intervention by the Bombay High Court judges. On Monday, Nawaz’s children along with their mother, Aaliya Siddiqui were present in the chamber of the judges.

In other news, actress Kim Sharma seems to have broken up with her beau Leander Paes. According to records, Kim and Leander may have parted ways over commitment issues. Recently at Alannda Panday’s wedding, Kim was spotted without Leander Paes. Another big sign of their break up is that the couple didn’t post or share any photos on their social media to celebrate their second dating anniversary. Kim has also deleted some of her posts with Leander Paes.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Read all the Latest Showsha News here