Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Pack in PDA; Jr NTR, Ram Charan Buckle Up For Oscars

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 09:10 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: The Oscars 2023 weekend is upon us and all eyes are on Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is up for a solo nomination in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, a heartbreaking turn of events for fans who were hoping it would secure the Best Picture nomination. Nevertheless, the world is coming together to hope that Naatu Naatu makes history with its win.
While we wait for RRR to make history, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are much in demand at the pre-Oscars parties being held in Hollywood. On Friday, the RC15 star revealed he was invited to Read More
Rani Mukerji will be seen playing a mother fighting her children’s custody against the Norwegian Child Welfare Services in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. At a recent event, Rani revealed her husband, producer Aditya Chopra’s shocking reaction to the film. Read more here.
Kiara Advani will be seen making her Telugu film debut with Ram Charan in RC15. The actress, in an exclusive chat with News18.com, opened up about the RRR star. She revealed if RRR’s success has changed Ram Charan. Read more here.
In new pictures shared by his trainer, Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing shirtless and flaunting his washboard abs.
Hrithik Roshan joined Saba Azad at the premiere of Rocket Boys 2 on Friday night. The actor couldn’t take his eyes off as Saba proudly posed for the cameras.
RRR might have become one of the biggest hits of 2022 but Kiara Advani revealed that the success has not impacted Ram Charan sourly. Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Kiara said that Ram Charan is still the same despite RRR’s Oscar run. She added that his grounded and humble attitude remains, proving why he is a superstar today.
Meanwhile, also making the headlines is a leaked video of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Jawan. The actor, in the alleged video from the Atlee film, is seen hurling in his action era as he fights goons in true Rajinikanth and Vijay style. The leaked video has raised anticipation for the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
Also in the news are lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The couple made a dazzling entry at the premiere of Saba’s series, Rocket Boys 2, and stole the spotlight. The couple posed together and spent time bonding with guests at the event.
