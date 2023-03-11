Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Pack in PDA; Jr NTR, Ram Charan Buckle Up For Oscars

Read more

Star Wars’ JJ Abrams’ party in Los Angeles and even shared pictures with him. In the wee hours of Saturday (IST), Mindy Kaling shared pictures in which Jr NTR was spotted posing for pictures at the second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event. He was seen posing with Preity Zinta, among others.

RRR might have become one of the biggest hits of 2022 but Kiara Advani revealed that the success has not impacted Ram Charan sourly. Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Kiara said that Ram Charan is still the same despite RRR’s Oscar run. She added that his grounded and humble attitude remains, proving why he is a superstar today.

Meanwhile, also making the headlines is a leaked video of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Jawan. The actor, in the alleged video from the Atlee film, is seen hurling in his action era as he fights goons in true Rajinikanth and Vijay style. The leaked video has raised anticipation for the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also in the news are lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The couple made a dazzling entry at the premiere of Saba’s series, Rocket Boys 2, and stole the spotlight. The couple posed together and spent time bonding with guests at the event.

