Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway Review, Satish's Family In Bad Shape, Rashmika Blushes At Shubman's Confession

Short Film. While the wins took over Indian Twitter, the two teams had their own special ways of celebrating the victory.

The team of RRR ditched the Oscars after-party and came together at SS Rajamouli’s Los Angeles home for their own after-party. Whereas Guneet Monga and the team also spent time together, soaking in this memorable night.

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik’s death is continuing to make the headlines for shocking reasons. While eyebrows are being raised regarding his death and murky allegations are being made, Satish’s nephew Nishant opened up about the actor’s family following his death. Nishant said that Satish’s wife and daughter, along with other family members, are yet to the terms of the actor’s death.

Also making the headlines today is Rashmika Mandanna. Known as the national crush, Rashmika has now won over cricketer Shubman Gill’s heart as well. The Indian cricketer expressed his attraction towards Rashmika last week and the Pushpa actress has now reacted to it. Shubham has been rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan whereas Rashmika is often liked to Vijay Deverakonda.

Speaking of rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia finally addressed the rumours about her alleged relationship with Vijay Varma. The actress was linked to the Gully Boy star after an alleged video of the couple kissing at a New Years party in Goa went viral. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

