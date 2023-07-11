Everything You Need To Know About The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Where and When To Watch It Live

The prestigious Emmy Awards®️ is back with a bang with its 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get the much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST.

Moreover, for the very first time the Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards®️ will be LIVE streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel (9:00 PM IST) on July 12.

Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the third time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “It is a premium streaming platform committed to bring the best to its audiences across the globe. It’s a milestone year for the Emmy’s and we are planning to take things a notch higher with the Nominations being LIVE streamed on our YouTube platform.”

As the Emmy Awards®️ celebrates 75 years, the Television Academy made the decision to give the iconic statuette an update, honouring its timeless significance. Drawing inspiration from Halley’s Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years, the enhanced statuette pays homage to the realms of art, history, and talent.

Talking about the unveiling of the new statuette ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards®️, Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre said “We were trying to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century. Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”