Extraction 2 Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Defeats Death, Takes Up Another Deadly Black Ops Mission

After being presumed dead, Chris Hemsworth’s ruthless black ops mercenary Tyler Rake is back in action in Extraction 2. The makers of the sequel dropped the official teaser, and it confirms Tyler is pretty much alive but still suffering from the trauma of his gunshot wound. The original film left audiences on a cliffhanger after the main protagonist was declared clinically dead after being shot in the neck. Though it seems that Tyler barely survived the aftermath of his previous mission, he is once again assigned with yet another deadly task.

In the new teaser, Chris Hemsworth, in his black ops mercenary avatar, is seen rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. He breaks into a prison where they are being held. But what should have been a quiet escape, quickly turns into a deadly battle zone. The extended action scene sees Hemsworth braving physical attacks, as he throws grenades and plummets opponents with riot shields.

Tyler appears to be managing the physical attacks well until a flashback of his fatal incident comes back to haunt him. He collapses on the ground just like in the original film, which hints he might be suffering from some kind of post-traumatic stress. Will Tyler be able to complete the mission while carrying his past baggage or the roads only will lead to his final destruction? All the answers will only be available once we get to see Extraction 2.

Watch the teaser here:

Besides Chris Hemsworth, actors Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa will be seen reprising their roles from the first film. Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko will essay supporting characters. The plot of the sequel takes inspiration from the graphic novel Ciudad created by Ande Parks in collaboration with Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Eric Skillman, and Fernando Leon Gonzalez.

In the first installment, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi played pivotal roles as Chris Hemsworth was assigned the difficult mission of saving an Indian crime lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka. Things take a drastic turn when he is double-crossed by his men.

Extraction 2 will hit release on Netflix on June 16.

