Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Returns From The Dead To Complete Another Mission

After the power-packed prison break sequence in the previous teaser, actor Chris Hemsworth is back in action in the official trailer of Extraction 2. The second instalment brings back Tyler Rake, the infamous Australian black ops mercenary, who barely survived the aftermath of the last mission. He was clinically dead for months and barely managed to survive, Tyler just needs to find out the reason why he fought his way back from the brink of death in the upcoming Netflix film. This time he is tasked with the yet-another brutal mission of rescuing the distressed family of a notorious Georgian gangster from the jail where they’re held hostage.

With Sam Hargrave back as the director, and Joe Russo taking over the script, the makers weren’t joking when they geared fans for an explosive trailer. Glimpses of Tyler Rake shooting men and sending them flying during lethal combat sequences take up a major portion of the recently-released clip. Using genius trickery to deceive enemies like pulling out a grenade pin attached to a lift door or entering a train filled with goons without breaking a sweat, triggers a feeling of wanting to see more.

Behind all the high-octane action and a muscular Chris Hemsworth, lies an emotional trauma that he battles throughout the movie. While the first movie’s narrative was thrilling with all the fight scenes, the Extraction 2 trailer promises to be high on the story department as well. Putting his life on the line, the follow-up film gives out the much-needed adrenaline pump that’s sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Watch the trailer here:

What’s more interesting is that the viewers get a good glimpse of Chris Hemsworth’s unbelievable 21-minute one-shot action sequence, which the Russo brothers teased before dropping the trailer. “What if we told you that all of these posters were from the same oner, a 21-minute long oner? Get ready,” the Russo Brothers stated next to a movie poster of Extraction 2 on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

top videos

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, Adam Bessa, and Golshifeth Farahami reprise their roles from the first movie. The storyline takes inspiration from the graphic novel Ciudad created by Ande Parks. Extraction 2 will release on Netflix on June 16.