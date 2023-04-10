Finally! Bhediya And Vikram Vedha Get Their OTT Release Dates, Check Them Out

Film enthusiasts, unable to catch their favourite films on the big screen, often wait with bated breath for them to mark their premiere on OTT platforms. For example, fans were taken into a frenzy when the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, was released on Amazon Prime on March 22. But sometimes, delay in OTT releases makes Cinephiles quite agitated. Two such popular Bollywood films that were released last year, but still couldn’t make it to the OTT were Bhediya and Vikram Vedha. Now, fasten your seatbelts as the wait finally seems to be over.

According to the latest updates, both Bhediya and Vikram Vedha are ready to make an appearance on the same OTT platform, that is JioCinema. Speaking about Bhediya, the Amar Kaushik directorial premiered on the silver screens on November 25 last year. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the comedy horror thriller, although well-received by the masses, failed to earn numbers.

If reports are to be believed, after almost four months of its release and much speculation regarding Bhediya’s OTT premiere date, the Varun Dhawan-starrer has reignited fans’ excitement. Reportedly, Bhediya is slated to hit the JioCinema application on April 21.

Similarly, talking about Vikram Vedha, the action thriller also struck a chord with the audience, upon its release in the theatres on September 29. Despite garnering rave reviews, Vikram Vedha, directed collaboratively by Pushkar and Gayatri encountered a similar fate as to Bhediya. Even with the compelling performances of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf, Vikram Vedha failed to mint the expected sum of money at the ticket window.

Vikram Vedha’s OTT release date has been confirmed. Sources claim that after nearly 6 months of its premiere on the silver screen, the high-octane actioner will get a release on the JioCinema app on May 8. Although the makers of both films are yet to make an official announcement about either of the movies’ OTT premiere, it is expected that they will be confirming the dates soon enough.

