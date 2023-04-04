‘First Class’: SS Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Dasara, Nani Reacts

Debutant film director Srikanth Odela’s ambitious project Dasara has surpassed the expectations of the masses. The period action drama has scored big in the terms of business, while also entertaining cine buffs, minting approximately 87 crore at the ticket window in just four days of its release. Needless to mention, Telugu actor Nani has delivered a stupendous performance, with his female co-star Keerthy Suresh winning hearts with her almost effortless acting prowess. Dasara has not only impressed movie-goers but also critics and filmmakers as well. In fact, RRR director SS Rajamouli also could not stop himself from heaping praises on the film, and the members associated with it.

On April 3, SS Rajamouli tweeted a congratulatory note on the microblogging platform, lauding the entire team of Dasara, for their exceptional contribution to making the film a success. Dropping multiple plaudits on Nani and Keerthy Suresh he wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart-touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role.”

“Every actor’s performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first-class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the Dasara team on the wonderful success…” concluded the RRR filmmaker.

Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2023

SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya also showered the film with compliments. “This proves that when a star believes in a script and carries it completely on his shoulders to bring it to life and show the world what a sensation it can be!” he tweeted, adding the hashtag of NoTagsRequired.

Em cinema theesirra be****th!!! Ichi paadeshirru!! 🤙🤙🤙This proves that when a star believes in a script and carries it completely on his shoulders to bring it to life and show it the world what a sensation it can be!#NoTagsRequired— S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) April 3, 2023

Dasara star Nani was quick to express his gratitude to both SS Rajamouli and SS Karthikeya. In reply to Rajamouli’s tweet, the 39-year-old penned, “Sirrrr…This is our Dasara team’s Oscar.” Replying to SS Karthikeya, the talented Telugu star wrote, “Karth…” adding a smiley and a heart emoji.

Em cinema theesirra be****th!!! Ichi paadeshirru!! 🤙🤙🤙This proves that when a star believes in a script and carries it completely on his shoulders to bring it to life and show it the world what a sensation it can be!#NoTagsRequired— S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) April 3, 2023

Produced under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara’s foot-tapping music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan. Other cast members in the film include Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar.

Speaking of Nani, the actor has already jumped into his work commitments. He has joined hands with filmmaker Shouryuv, for an upcoming film, temporarily-titled Nani 30. Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the female lead. Billed to be an emotional drama, further details of the film are currently under wraps.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here