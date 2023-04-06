First Look Poster Of Ann Augustine's Upcoming Mystery Drama Film Ayel Out

Mollywood actress Ann Augustine will be headlining the upcoming film titled Ayel. She was last seen in the Harikumar directorial Autorickshawkarante Bharya. Now, Ayel’s team has launched the first-look poster of the film. In the poster, she is seen standing behind a window, covered with raindrops, as she looks straight into the camera. Launching the first look poster on social media, Ann Augustine wrote, “Grateful AYEL: Mystery meets Drama, in a tale next door…”.

Social media users have now commented on the post. One user wrote, “All the best love”. Another user commented, “Superb poster”. A third user wrote, “Excited for you”. One user also wrote, “After a long time… Welcome back”.

Written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, the film also stars Darsana Sudarsan and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles.

With music by Murali Gopy, the cinematography of the film is handled by S Yuva. Billed as a mystery drama, Rekha Harris and Ravi Singh will also be seen in important roles. The film is bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio. Besides this film, Murali Gopy and Jiyen Krishnakumar are all set to work on another upcoming project.

Ann Augustine has acted in several hit films like Artist, Solo, Ordinary, and Rebecca Uthup Kizhakemala. Her other notable projects include Violin, Da Thadiya, Friday, Vadhiyar, Three Kings, and Arjunan Saakshi. She made her acting debut with Lal Jose’s Elsamma Enna Aankutty.

Ann tied the wedding knot with Jomon T John in 2014. He is a well-known cinematographer and producer, who works mostly in Malayalam cinema. He started his film journey with Chaappa Kurishu. Jiyen’s last release was the Tamil film Run Baby Run. Tiyaan marks his last release in Malayalam cinema, which starred Murali Gopi as one of the leads.

Murali Gopi is best known for films including Drishyam 2, Left Right Left, Theerppu, and Kammara Sambhavam. His other projects entail Thakkol, Kuruthi, 12th Man, Paavada, and Lukka Chuppi, amongst others. Now, he has a few projects lined up including Lifelight, Kosarakkolli, and Kanakarajyam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here