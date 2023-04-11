First Single Head Up High From Naga Chaitanya's Custody Out; Watch Here

Naga Chaitanya’s followers are looking forward to watching him in an all-out action avatar in director Venkat Prabhu’s bilingual film Custody. After a hit teaser, the first single Head Up High from Custody has been unveiled on Youtube. The song was released by Junglee Music in Telugu and Tamil. Within a few hours of release, the song became a hit with audiences and is trending at number 27. But some of Chaitanya’s followers would be slightly disappointed as it is a lyrical video. Only a few glimpses of the actor’s dance and song-making are included in the video. It feels like they would have to wait for a little more for the official music video of Head Up High. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music have made this song an electrifying number. Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arun Kaundinya and Asal Kolar have provided vocals for this song.

Followers have loved the number and wished that Custody would be a hit. One wrote that Naga Chaitanya has his share of flop films. Despite that, he has never felt apprehensive to step out of his comfort zone. Also, the user commented that he will look forward to this film because of Venkat Prabhu and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s hit combination. Almost everyone praised how Naga Chaitanya showcased a top-notch performance in the song. Fans also appreciated how he actively participated in the making of Head Up High as well. However, the song has earned some criticism as well. Some users complained that the Tamil version of this song is not up to the mark. The Telugu version song has garnered more than 15,00,000 views so far.

Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Custody will release on May 12 in Telugu and Tamil. Naga Chaitanya is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. He recently visited the Yousufguda Police Training Center in Hyderabad for promotions. He performed 30 pushups non-stop and impressed the police officers. He also showed his humorous side by engaging in a fun fight with one of the police officials. Followers loved how he had maintained his fitness and also behaved decently with the officers present on the spot. A video regarding this has gone viral with more than 7,98,000 views.

