From An Audition To A Flight Conversation, How Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Brew

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the power couples in B-Town. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds tied the knot on April 14, last year in an intimate ceremony. Months later, in November, the couple welcomed their beautiful daughter Raha to the family. On Friday, the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, let’s take a look at their fairytale love story and how the love brewed between them.

Alia has never shied from accepting the fact that she has always had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor since the age of nine. However, not many know that they met Ranbir during the audition for the 2005 film Black. Ranbir was working as an assistant director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Last year, in the Koffee With Karan season 7, Alia revealed how the love bug hit the two during a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel when they got a seat next to each other. They were travelling for a workshop for Brahmastra.

In the episode, Alia Bhatt shared that it was not meant to happen and they were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. She also recalled that they both talked on their flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra.

“We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck in his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed. The vibe started there only and the rest is history,” Alia shared.

To the surprise of Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar in the same episode revealed that when Ranbir dropped on the sets of the Student Of The Year, he jokingly asked the filmmaker, “Should I marry her?”

Alia Bhatt, who wanted to keep her proposal private, opened up and shared that Ranbir blew her mind in terms of planning as they were not even talking about it. She mentioned that they were having a conversation but then the pandemic happened and they decided to not talk about it for a while.

“We will just go with the feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara,” she shared. Also, Ranbir even planted their guide to take pictures of the special moment so it can’t be missed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in significant roles. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

