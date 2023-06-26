From Bang Bang to Dangerous Woman, Top 5 Blockbuster Hits by Ariana Grande

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE: The ‘Bang Bang’ music video by singer Ariana Grande enjoys more than 1 billion views on YouTube. The song was also number three on Billboard Hot 100. Hollywood singer and actress Ariana Grande is celebrating her 30th birthday today on June 26. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, she started her professional journey early as a child artist on Broadway and rose to fame with the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’. Ariana Grande’s debut album, ‘Yours Truly’ came out in 2013, and featured the single ‘The Way’. On this note let us take a look at 5 most popular hits by the celebrated artist.

The Way

First on the list is the track ‘The Way’ from Ariana Grande’s debut album, ‘Yours Truly’. The single became critically acclaimed around the world after the release of the single. Not just that, it was also the singer’s first top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s chemistry in the song is highly palpable. These two are seen exchanging playful glances at each other throughout the number. Bang Bang

Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj joined forces for the thrilling party anthem ‘Bang Bang’. The music video enjoys more than 1 billion views on YouTube. In addition to this, the song was also number three on Billboard Hot 100. Break Free

Ariana Grande collaborated with Zedd for the song ‘Break Free’. This upbeat single is considered to be the ultimate liberation anthem as the music video shows her as an intergalactic saviour. Additionally, the lyrics contain a potent message about letting go and embracing your personal independence. Problem

Ariana Grande’s 2014 song ‘Problem’ also featured rapper Iggy Azalea. It is the lead single from her second studio album, ‘My Everything’. The music video also played a crucial part in making the song popular among the viewers. The video features some incredible fashion choices by the singer such as her signature cat ears. The distinctive vocal styles of Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea also make ‘Problem’ a song to remember. Dangerous Woman

Ariana Grande’s powerful track ‘Dangerous Woman’ is a perfect example of the singer’s massive range and versatility. The 2016 number has been included in the top 10 charts in many countries. Ariana Grande has also revealed how she feels connected to the song personally. She claims that she feels it reflects her own journey towards confidence and self-acceptance.

