From Moana To Merida: Meet The Disney Princesses Challenging Traditional Fairy Tale Narratives

Gone are the days when Disney princesses were only known for being the epitome of beauty with flawless appearances. Over the years, their story of courage, warrior roles, and strong portrayal rather than submissive females have broken several stereotypes. The latest one to release is Ariel from The Little Princess. With her non-white appearance, mermaid Ariel doesn’t only go to extreme lengths to explore the forbidden world above the surface of the water but also leaves no stone unturned to protect her father’s kingdom from the evil witch Ursula. As the release date of The Little Mermaid nears, here’s taking a quick look at some of the brave Disney princesses who have broken several gender and beauty stereotypes in the past.

Moana

Moana, the chief’s daughter from Motunui Island, embarks alone on a forbidden journey to retrieve the heart of the goddess Te Fitti to save the dying plants and fishes of her homeland. Moana is the hero of her own story who showcases strong leadership qualities and doesn’t have a love interest. She sets out to become the first female chief of her tribe, who need not have to be married to assume her responsibility. With her non-white appearance, Moana is fiercely independent and decides to live on her own terms even when she’s forbidden to sail beyond the reef.

Mulan

Mulan’s warrior princess breaks several gender roles. The plot showcases her disguising as a man to join the imperial army to prevent her ill father with no male heir from getting forced to enlist. Children often grow up learning the difference between masculinity and femininity with certain gender roles associated with them. Just like Mulan, who initially meets a matchmaker as women in her homeland were only expected to marry and maintain a household. She is dubbed a disgrace to her family owing to her tomboyish nature and undergoes a severe gender crisis to determine her self-worth. Mulan fights and chooses to protect her father by challenging the stereotype that only men can go to war. She proved women can be tough and endure pain, and also bring honour to their families by picking up either weapons or kitchen vessels. The movie also gains major focus for its South Asian representation.

Merida

Merida from Brave, a skilled archer who is determined to carve her own path, defies an ancient custom that puts her kingdom in jeopardy. She joins hands with an ancient witch to reverse the curse, and eventually discover what it truly means to be “brave". Just like Mulan, even Merida goes against the stereotypical princess persona who doesn’t believe in the patriarchal notion of women being considered submissive.

Elsa and Anna

Two completely different sisters, while one is an icy queen, the other an epitome of innocence band together in an empowering and beautiful tale that doesn’t require any man to complete. Both the princesses display an inspiring act of sisterhood to not only save their family but also the entire kingdom. The story has multiple millennial elements like Prince Hans who foreshadows his true intention until the end and betrays Anna. With uncontrollable powers at play, it is one powerful woman who supports another to save the day.

Rapunzel

Brought up in an isolated tower, Rapuzel’s life in Tangled is an accurate description of the stories of people who have strived hard to gain freedom. Even though she knows only a little of the outside world, she doesn’t sit around like a damsel in distress to be rescued. Taking a fearless plunge, she escapes from the grasp of her overprotective mother. Though not a warrior, she grows to find her own power.