Ganavi Laxman's Uber Cool Avatar In Casual White Tank Top And Denim Jeans

Actress Ganavi Laxman never fails to make fans fall in love with her incredible fashion choices. Followers feel that she can be the inspiration behind their look books. And she has done it again in a recent set of pictures shared on Instagram. Ganavi made a striking fashion statement in a white tank top and denim jeans. She chose a nose pin and ear ring for accessories. She flaunted her toned physique in this outfit and left her fans swooning over her looks.

A follower commented that she looks stunning in the outfit and always aces any look. Others commented that they have loved her work in the film Vedha which was released last year. Ganavi was overwhelmed with emotions and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Ganavi has also dominated the headlines for acting stint. The latest project to be added in her filmography is Rudrangi, directed by Ajay Samrat. Rudrangi marks Ganavi’s debut in Telugu cinema and she is very excited for this project. She didn’t have similar emotions initially. In a byte given to Times of India, Ganavi said that she was nervous to take up this role. Ganavi said that the Telugu industry is new to her. She enjoyed the environment the moment shooting began for Rudrangi. Ganavi also shared some details about her character and said that she plays the role of a strong woman. This woman will be seen taking on the challenges of her life single-handedly.

Rudrangi’s release date has not been declared till now, but its songs have received an exhilarating response from audiences. Ganavi’s followers are now eagerly looking forward to Rudrangi’s trailer and role named Bujjamma enacted by her in this film. A motion poster of her character was unveiled on Youtube by Ajay Cinemas, in which Ganavi is seen hugging a goat. After having a look at her attire, many felt that she will essay the role of a girl from a village. The motion poster further reveals two canons pointed at her and Ganavi feeling helpless. The intriguing poster indicates that Ganavi’s role is going to be important for Rudrangi’s storyline.

