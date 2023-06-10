Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Name Their Baby Boy Zehaan, Seek Blessings And Privacy; See Photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 11 and the celeb couple broke the good news to fans on social media. Gauahar and Zaid have now unveiled the name of their baby boy. The couple has named their little one Zehaan and took to social media to share the announcement on Saturday.

Gauahar and Zaid took to Instagram to reveal their baby’s name. “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family,” they wrote. In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen smiling from ear to ear, while holding their baby boy in their arms.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020. According to reports, the couple crossed paths while grocery shopping during the lockdown. Their casual conversations blossomed into a friendship, which eventually bloomed into love. In December of last year, the duo announced their pregnancy through a heartwarming animated video.

Announcing the birth of their baby boy, Gauahar and Zaid has taken to social media and written, “It’s a boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar (sic)."

The post read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."