Gauahar Khan Says 'Love You' As She Pens Special Note For Zaid Darbar On His First Father’s Day

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are celebrating Father’s Day today. The actress took to social media to celebrate the first Father’s Day of Zaid and shared a series of pictures. She also wrote a heartfelt message and expressed her love and appreciation for Zaid’s journey as a father.

She shared two photos one from her marriage and the second one is of Zaid and son. The actress writes, “Happy Father’s Day zaid !!!! from the look u gave me on our wedding day to now how u look at Zehaan , it’s just True love . May Allah bless u at every step of fatherhood . U are truly amazing . Learning to burp the baby , to getting the diaper right , ure all good . we love you .” Zaid also reacted and wrote, “I love you both the most. It’s totally a different feeling which can’t be explained in words. It’s pure magic which the Almighty has created. All I can say, I’m blessed Allhamdulillah.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Recently, Gauahar predicted that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will be having a daughter as their first child. Recently, Dipika shared a love-dovey picture with hubby Shoaib on her social handle, and in no time it went viral. But it was Gauahar Khan’s comment which grabbed everyone’s attention. In the picture, Dipika was seen looking lovingly at Shoaib while flaunting her full-grown baby bump. She captioned the picture as, “U by my side, makes My world SMILE.” Actress Gauahar Khan commented, “Get ready for a beautiful girl, in sha Allah. I have a feeling.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 11. The couple has named their little one Zehaan and took to social media to share the announcement. Gauahar and Zaid took to Instagram to reveal their baby’s name. “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family,” they wrote. In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen smiling from ear to ear, while holding their baby boy in their arms.