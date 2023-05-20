Gauri Pradhan Opens Up On The Tough Life Of Television Actors; Says 'There's No Me Time, Nothing...'

One of television industry’s sought-after actresses, Gauri Pradhan, is remembered for her work in shows like Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naam Gum Jayegaa, and more. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, she

revealed that compared to working on TV shows, shooting for a movie is a much easier experience. During the interview, Gauri supported Radhika Madan’s statement about the challenges of television shoots, emphasising that working in television requires immense dedication and often lacks time for scene preparation or sudden script changes.

She said, “When you do a television show, even if you do one show for a long time, and then you do a movie, it’s like cake walk. It’s like you are on a holiday. It’s so easy and breezy that there is no issue…”

Gauri gained fame through her portrayal of Gauri in the show Kutumb, where she starred alongside her now-husband Hiten Tejwani. Reflecting on her experience working on the show, Gauri said that she was known for being punctual and didn’t extend her working hours, even if others were running late. “Yes, I had fights every day with the scheduler. That was very common… I was known for coming on time and leaving on time. In Kutumb, I used to wear a wig for my long hair. So at 9 pm, everyone would start looking at each other because at 9 ‘o’ clock, I would just take off the wig, give it, and leave in the middle of the shot also because if I have come on time I earn the right to leave on time.”

The actor revealed that because of this, she earned a reputation as being difficult to work with. “I was known for that. A big snob, snooty, very difficult to work with.” According to Gauri, television actors live a demanding and monotonous life, owing to strict daily routines. She said, “That is all that you are doing! I am not complaining, but you are only shooting. There is no social life, there is no family life, there is no me time, there is nothing. You go home, you eat, you sleep and you come back the next morning so it’s tough.”