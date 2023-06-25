George Michael Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the British Pop Icon

GEORGE MICHAEL BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: George Michael was a renowned English singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born on June 25, the pop star achieved global fame as part of the music duo Wham!. With a career spanning the 1980s and 1990s, Michael captivated audiences with his memorable songs, including chart-toppers like Last Christmas, Careless Whisper, Faith, and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go".
His exceptional talent and artistry led to over 100 million records sales worldwide and earned him numerous accolades, including three American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.
Tragically, George Michael’s unexpected passing on Christmas Day in 2016 left a profound impact on fans worldwide, eliciting an outpouring of grief. However, his musical contributions continue to resonate, showcasing his unparalleled honesty, craftsmanship, and boundless passion.
On the British singer’s 60th birth anniversary, let us take a look back at some of his inspirational quotes:
- Be good to yourself ’cause nobody else has the power to make you happy.
- I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man.
- If someone really wants to hurt you, they’ll find a way whatever. I don’t want to live my life worrying about it.
- When I open my mouth and sing, the truth comes out. When I write, the truth comes out. I can’t lie. That, I think, is one of the strongest elements of my music. Not many people are really that meticulous with what they do, I suppose, but I’m just a control freak and terribly afraid of failure or regret. I work very hard on these things.
- Change is a stranger you have yet to know.
- You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.
- You can only do what you’re capable of at the time.
- Is my body a temple, or is my life a temple? I’m definitely in the latter category, and I think my life has been better since thinking that way.
- I’ve achieved what every artist wants, which is that some of their work will outlive them.
- People, you can never change the way they feel. Better let them do what they will. For they will, if you let them, steal your heart.
- I seem to think that anything worth having in life has to be painful to attain.
- It’s important to me that I should be free to express myself.
- All fear does is waste time.