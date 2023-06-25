George Michael Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the British Pop Icon

GEORGE MICHAEL BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: George Michael was a renowned English singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born on June 25, the pop star achieved global fame as part of the music duo Wham!. With a career spanning the 1980s and 1990s, Michael captivated audiences with his memorable songs, including chart-toppers like Last Christmas, Careless Whisper, Faith, and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go".

His exceptional talent and artistry led to over 100 million records sales worldwide and earned him numerous accolades, including three American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Tragically, George Michael’s unexpected passing on Christmas Day in 2016 left a profound impact on fans worldwide, eliciting an outpouring of grief. However, his musical contributions continue to resonate, showcasing his unparalleled honesty, craftsmanship, and boundless passion.

On the British singer’s 60th birth anniversary, let us take a look back at some of his inspirational quotes: