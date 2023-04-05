Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Escapes Gruesome House Fire With Three Kids But Her Four Pets Dies

Caterina Scorsone, best known for her roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, revealed on social media that she and her family had a narrow escape from a gruesome house fire that killed their four pets. Caterina, who has three children— Eliza (10), Paloma (6) and Lucky (3) grieved for her pets in a heart-wrenching post.

Posting pictures with her pets and kids from happier times, she wrote, “A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Fans and well-wishers flocked the comments section with empathetic words. One user wrote, “Caterina!!! my heart is hurting and just breaking for you and your little ones!! I am so terribly TERRIBLY sorry for the loss of your four lovely pets and beautiful home. This is an absolute nightmare. I’m so glad you and your kids got out safe and are okay. My heart sincerely goes out to you for your greatest losses. i am so proud of you for being the strong mother that you are to get all of you out as quickly as you can. love you so much!"

Another sent strength and love to her. She wrote, “I am so so sorry this happened. You loved your pets and home so well. Thinking of you and your family and admiring your strength and love."

Two weeks ago, the actress had posted a heartwarming picture with her daughter Pippa, who was born with Down syndrome. “Happy World Down syndrome Day 21.3.23 Love is exactly what we are. Exactly as we are," she captioned the photo.

