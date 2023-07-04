Happy Birthday Niharika NM: Social Media Sensation's Memorable Moments With Celebrities

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIHARIKA NM: Niharika NM’s journey to becoming a Global Content Creator has been truly remarkable. With significant achievements and a growing fan base, Niharika has become quite popular on social media. Niharika initially created content centered around her everyday experiences, adventures, and fashion choices. Over time, her creativity and unique approach garnered attention from both celebrities and influencers, leading to exciting collaborations with prominent figures in the industry.

As a result, her digital presence skyrocketed, and her Instagram feed became a captivating display of her glamorous lifestyle, featuring encounters with renowned personalities from the entertainment world. On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of Niharika NM’s memorable photos with celebrities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Niharika NM with Kareena Kapoor Khan Niharika NM with Kartik Aaryan Niharika NM with Priyanka Chopra Niharika NM with John Legend Niharika NM with Shahid Kapoor Niharika NM with Vijay Deverakonda

Niharika NM with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Niharika NM as her special guest on her radio show, What Women Want 4. Kareena dazzled in a stunning red jumpsuit, exuding elegance and charm, while Niharika opted for a casual look that perfectly reflected her radiant personality.

Niharika NM with Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Niharika NM were featured as guests on Social Media Star with Janice. Niharika stole the spotlight in an elegant co-ord set. The duo had a lot of fun and laughter throughout the episode.

Niharika NM with Priyanka Chopra

Niharika NM recently shared an adorable photo with the global icon, Priyanka Chopra. In the picture, Priyanka looked stunning in a grey blazer set. On the other hand, Niharika looked equally impressive in a black leather dress, with her hair neatly tied.

Niharika NM with John Legend

Niharika NM shared an exciting experience about her interaction with John Legend. Sharing a picture with him on social media, Niharika wrote, “All of me, loves all of you."

Niharika NM with Shahid Kapoor

Niharika NM and Shahid Kapoor engaged in a delightful and humorous chit-chat during the Farzi promotion. The duo enjoyed a great time, sharing laughter and joy throughout their interaction.

Niharika NM with Vijay Deverakonda

Niharika NM treated her followers to a hilarious video, with none other than Vijay Deverakonda during the promotion of the movie Liger. The clip starts with Vijay Deverakonda and Niharika gearing up for a humorous fight scene. Both stars showcased their physical prowess in a playful manner.

Happy Birthday NIharika NM!