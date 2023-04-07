Head Bush Director Shoonya's Next Film Title Launch On April 9

Head Bush fame director Shoonya is now back with his second film starring actor Yogesh Aka Loose Mada in the lead role. The makers have not yet confirmed the title of the film. However, the muhurta and title launch of the film has been finalised for April 9. As per the reports, the film will go on floors at the end of April. This film, too, is touted to be a gangster flick based on a fictional story, unlike Head Bush.

Right now, the team is involved in bringing everything together in terms of the cast and core crew. Sunoj Velayudhan, who has previously worked with Shoonya on Head Bush, is going to handle the cinematography of this film as well.

Meanwhile, Yogesh is all prepared to star in the multistarrer comedy drama Bachelor Party. The actor replaced Rishab Shetty, who opted out of the project to focus on the upcoming film Kantara 2. He was earlier reported to be a part of the film alongside Diganth Manchle and Achyuth Kumar.

Filmmaker Shoonya started his professional journey with the gangster drama Head Bush. The film starred Daali Dhananjaya as the lead actor. Along with the main character in the film, Daali has also produced it besides Somanna Talkies Banner. Based on the biopic of Bangalore’s first underworld don MP Jayaraj, the film was written by Agni Shridhar.

The film also had an ensemble cast including Vasishta N Simha, Yogi, Raghu Mukherjee, Ravichandran, Shruthi Hariharan and Payal Rajput. While sharing his experience of working, Shoonya said, “They are all very humble and cooperative, and that made working with them a pleasure." The movie received mixed reviews from the masses. However, what garnered the attention of the fans was Dhananjaya’s character Jayaraj.

He further told the Times of India, “I had worked as an associate director for Avanne Srimannarayana, a movie that had humongous sets. I also have an MSc in digital filmmaking. I have used all my academic learning and practical lessons I earned by working on films to craft Head Bush. Of course, Agni Shridhar, who has been the backbone of this film, made my work easy. He has focused on every detail of Head Bush to get it right."

