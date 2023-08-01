Hina Khan Says Actors Are ‘Always Expected To Bring Their A Game’

Hina Khan is set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the upcoming film Shinda Shinda No Papa. The actress is currently busy shooting for the movie, and recently dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set, giving fans an insight into the struggles actors face in the entertainment industry. In her Instagram Stories, Hina highlighted the hardships and challenges actors encounter while pursuing their passion.

Hina shared a video of herself getting ready on the movie set, giving fans a close look at how actors prepare before they start filming. The clip showed her sitting in front of a fan, trying to stay cool in the extreme heat. In the caption, she wrote, “Every job has its challenges and acting is no exception. Whether braving the bitter cold, relentless rain, or sweltering heat waves, we’re always expected to bring our A game. From dehydration, and sweat-induced skin challenges, to the peril of heatstrokes, away from our families, dealing with so much shit at once and taking it all in stride. We persevere, the show must go on – an enduring testament every actor must live by. Embrace the struggle and let your performance shine. #ActorLife #TheShowMust Go On #unstoppable.”

Shinda Shinda No Papa features Hina alongside renowned Punjab actor and singer, Gippy Grewal. A recent photo shared by Hina, featuring the two actors in vibrant traditional Punjabi outfits, has created a buzz among fans. Hina looked stunning in a pink-red salwar kameez, while Gippy exuded charm in a black kurta-pajama paired with a yellow turban. With a perfect blend of contemporary and vintage elements, the film promises to deliver an exciting cinematic experience. Despite the anticipation, the release date and plot of the movie are still kept secret, adding to the excitement surrounding Hina’s new venture.

Hina Khan will also be seen in a short film titled Country of the Blind, directed by Rahat Kazmi. The film also features Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal, and Jitendra Rai in important roles. Currently, Country of the Blind is in its post-production stage, but the makers have not disclosed any specific details about it yet.

The actress has been a part of the showbiz industry for 14 years. Hina started her acting journey with the role of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years, she has acted in various well-known TV and web series. The actress has made glamorous appearances at prestigious international events like the Cannes Film Festival.