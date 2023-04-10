Hina Khan To Saumya Tandon, 5 TV Actresses Who Quit Popular TV Shows

Agree or not, Television shows create their place in our hearts. Be it a sitcom or a family drama, one time of the day becomes proper family time while watching serials together. And when it comes to our TV stars, we become so possessive that we don’t really want to miss their presence in the show. But unfortunately, there are some of our favourite TV celebrities who broke our hearts when they left the show. Here’s a list of some actresses who quit popular TV shows for several reasons.

Neha Mehta left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, following which Sunayana Fozdar was given the role. Neha had been a part of the show from the beginning. After the lockdown, Neha decided to leave the show because she no longer wanted to work there. Neha shared in an interview, “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After quitting the show, I called them several times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Saumya Tandon from one of the popular television serials Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai left the show in 2020. She commented about her decision and shared in an interview, “Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough any more. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artist. Having said that, it does not mean that ‘Bhabi Ji…’ did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don’t see myself doing it for another five years.”

In Kumkum Bhagya, Shikha Singh played the role of Aaliya. The actress earlier said that she planned to start working again in January 2021 owing to her pregnancy. When filming resumed, the producers couldn’t wait any longer and Reyhna Pandit replaced her. Shikha told in an interview “I haven’t been officially informed yet, about being replaced. I didn’t quit the show and was hoping to get back to work in January 2021, but I think it is unfair to expect the production house to wait for me till then."

In the comedy serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde played the original Angoori Bhabhi. She quit the show after alleging that the makers had tortured her mentally. The production crew consequently gave her a legal notice for breach of contract. The trouble started when the producers forbade her from appearing on other shows. Shilpa claimed Vikas Gupta, whom she referred to as a TV industry mafia, was responsible.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan, who played the role of Akshara, made a highly publicised exit from the series in 2016. The actress had been a part of the TV show for eight years. There were rumours that she and her co-star Karan Mehra, who played the role of Naitik, didn’t get along. She allegedly had a falling out with the show’s producers because her decision to leave the show did not sit well with them.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here