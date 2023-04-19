Aaron Carter, Brother of Nick Carter, Died of Accidental Drowning After Taking Anti-Anxiety Pills

Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died of an accidental drowning at his Southern California home, according to autopsy results published on the coroner’s website Tuesday. Aaron had passed away on November 5 last year at the age of 34.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined singer Aaron Carter died from drowning and the effects alprazolam and difluoroethane. Alprazolam is the generic form of Xanax which is an anti-anxiety drug, while difluoroethane is found in refrigerants and aerosol sprays.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CNN at the time that they responded to a call for help at Carter’s Lancaster, California home, where a deceased person was found in a bathtub.

The singer first found fame as a young boy with pop songs like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You” before he released his debut studio album, “Aaron Carter,” in 1997. His fifth and final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

Also known for his roles on television shows, Carter appeared in “Lizzie McGuire” on the Disney Channel and “7th Heaven,” which debuted on The WB Television Network. He appeared on his family’s reality series on E! Entertainment Television, “House of Carters.”

Carter is survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his partner Melanie Martin.

For the unversed, Aaron Carter started his career with the Backstreet Boys in 1997. Later in the same year, he released his debut album titled ‘Aaron Carter’. His next album, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) was then released in September 2000. Later, several albums including Oh Aaron, Another Earthquake and Oh Aaron: Live in Concert among others.

