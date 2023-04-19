Ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3's Release, A Look at How Music in MCU Shined on Music Charts

Phase one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kick-started with Rober Downey Jr’s Iron Man, wasn’t just the beginning of a heroic adventurous ride but also of a musical journey like no one. With several pop anthems, iconic dance numbers, and moving symphonies, MCU’s soundtracks have been positively weaving the lives of the superheroes and supervillains and everyone in between with record-breaking chartbusters. With the release of Marvel’s next Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, James Gunn directorial that will release on May 5, fans are expecting another musical extravaganza. Notably, the previous two volumes of the series were home to some of the best songs in the MCU.

It was on April 3 when the makers unveiled the film’s soundtrack which includes a series of classic tracks. The list consists of an acoustic version of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, Alice Cooper’s ‘I’m Always Chasing Rainbow’, Bruce Springsteeen’s ‘Badlands’, and Beastie Boys’ ‘No Sleep Til Brooklyn,’ among other hits. As the movie’s full tracklist is already out, here’s taking a quick look at some of the best soundtracks in MCU that made their way to music charts and even had everyone’s attention at the Oscars.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy (Original Score) (of volume 1 released in 2014) peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart upon its release. Composed by Tyler Bates, the album was also certified Platinum. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack, which was also composed by Bates, was the United States’ eighth best-selling album of 2017.

Black Panther

Black Panther’s original soundtrack takes inspiration from African music composed by Ludwig Goransson, while several tracks in the album were performed and curated by Kendrick Lamar. It peaked at number one on US Billboards 200 upon its release. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack also topped musical charts with Rihanna’s hit single Lift Me Up bagging multiple nominations at the Grammys and even at the Oscars.

Avengers

The soundtrack of Avengers: Infinity War composed by Alan Silvestri peaked at the 92nd position on US Billboard 200 in 2018. It also bagged a Grammy nomination in the Best Instrumental Composition category. When it comes to Avengers: Endgame, the movie’s soundtrack’s peak position was 88 on the Billboard list in 2019. It also received a Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan in the lead roles. The third installment will chronicle how superhero Peter Quill will rally for his team’s life while headlining another dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life.

