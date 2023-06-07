Al Pacino Breaks Silence on 29-Year-Old Girlfriend's Pregnancy: 'I've Got Many Kids But This...'

Hollywood actor Al Pacino has finally reacted to the news of his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy going viral. The Godfather actor, who is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, called the child ‘special’. Pacino made the statement while speaking with the international paparazzi in Los Angeles during his stroll.

In the video shared by DailyMail.com, Al Pacino was asked if he was ‘excited’ about the baby on the way. He said, “It’s very special." He added, “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

His statement comes just a few days after it was claimed that Pacino demanded a DNA test from her. While the actor did not speak about the claims during the stroll, a source close to the actor told the UK publication that there is no truth in these rumours.

“If she waited until 11 weeks to tell Al it is because she found out then. She’s wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual," a source told the publication. The insider added that Pacino and Noor were not trying for a baby and the conception has been a ‘surprise’ to both.

Addressing claims that she’s a golddigger, the insider said, “Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth." She currently works as the head of a production company for Sony.

The news about Al Pacino expecting a baby with Noor was first revealed by TMZ. Multiple source told the outlet that she is in her eighth month of pregnancy and is expecting to deliver in a few weeks. While this is Pacino’s first baby with Noor, he is already a father of three children which he shares with two women. He has twins Anton and Olivia — who are 22- with Beverly D’Angelo and a daughter, Julie Marie — who is 33, with Jan Tarrant.