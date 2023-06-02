All About Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's Girlfriend Who Is Expecting A Child With The Godfather Star

The Godfather star Al Pacino, at the age of 83, has captured the attention of media and fans alike by revealing that he is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The news of Noor’s pregnancy was officially confirmed by Pacino’s team in May and it was also revealed that the mom-to-be is already eight months pregnant with the actor’s fourth child. As the public’s curiosity grows, many are eager to learn more about Noor and the story behind her relationship with the Godfather actor.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Prior to her relationship with The Scarface star, Noor Alfallah was reportedly dating Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger when he was 74 years old and she was 22. She was also rumoured to have been linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and actor-filmmaker, Clint Eastwood. However, Noor denied any romantic involvement with the actor.

According to Page Six, Noor Alfallah, was born in a wealthy Kuwaiti family, she was raised in Beverly Hills, California. Noor completed her education at prestigious institutions, graduating from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts and pursuing further studies at the University of California Los Angeles. At UCLA, she obtained a master’s degree in film and television production.

Noor holds the position of vice president at Lynda Obst Productions, a production company affiliated with Sony. Additionally, she has a pod-producing deal with Imagine Entertainment, further showcasing her involvement and expertise in the film and television industry.

Noor Alfallah’s Relationship with Al Pacino.

The relationship between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah garnered attention when they were spotted together at Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles in April 2022. Accompanying them were a group of friends, including popular actor Jason Momoa and renowned artist Julian Schnabel, as confirmed by Jason’s Instagram post.

Later in September, it was revealed that Noor Alfallah is serving as the executive producer for the film Billy Knight, starring Al Pacino. The news generated significant buzz among fans and industry insiders.

Noor Alfallah took to Instagram in April 2023 and shared a rare photo featuring herself and the Al Pacino. “My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator," she captioned a photo of the trio.

The photo sparked further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Finally, in May, a representative of Al Pacino confirmed to US Weekly that Noor Alfallah is expecting her first child with The Irishman star. The confirmation of the pregnancy has sparked joy and excitement among their supporters and well-wishers.

Al Pacino is already a proud father of three children; he has eldest daughter Julie Marie, born in 1989, with Jan Tarrant. Additionally, he has twins named Anton James and Olivia Rose, born in 2001, with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo.