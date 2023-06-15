Amber Heard And Johnny Depp's Fans Turn Social Media Into A Battleground; Here's Why

After losing the defamation suit, Amber Heard is set to make her first major public appearance at Taormina Film Festival which will also feature the new Johnny Depp movie. The actress is expected to walk the red carpet at the 69th film festival in Sicily, Italy on June 24. This event will showcase the world premiere of her film In The Fire. This is the first-ever movie that Amber Head will begin promoting after the end of the civil suit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It was in June 2022, when the verdict of a Virginia court sided with Johnny Depp. However, Amber also ended up winning one of her three defamation counterclaims during the trial. Now, the actress might attend the red carpet of the event alongside her co-actor Eduardo Noriega and filmmaker Conor Allyn. The move of the movie’s feature at the prestigious film festival has sparked a new controversy online, leaving social media majorly divided. While some have sided with Amber Heard deeming her a victim in the situation, a section has extended support to Johnny Depp.

What are fans saying?

Those with Johnny Depp are calling Amber a “talentless actress” adding they have no interest in watching her movie. A user commented, “Who wants to see a talentless actress who is known as an abusive liar and has withheld millions from sick and dying kids? A woman who stepped on the shoulders of real victims to make much money.”

Another wrote, “I’m sure her acting will be as bad as it was in court.”

One more poked fun at her acting skills, “I bet the director quietly regrets hiring her now. The movie may have stood a chance with anyone else. She is a dreadful actress.”

For those unaware, the filming of the movie took place before the beginning of her defamation trial, and the context of the project was also brought up during the hearing on numerous occasions.

A section of the people who seem to be with Amber Heard feels relieved as they’ve begun circulating posters about Hollywood finally taking steps forward towards supporting “survivors.”

A user wrote, “Can’t wait. The movie sounds interesting! As a survivor myself, I love seeing that Amber’s career doesn’t have to end just because the monster who abused her had an expensive hissy fit to try to turn the world against her.”

Another added, “She looks so beautiful and radiant! I can’t wait to watch.”

About the movie In the Fire

Set in the 1890s, Amber Heard plays a New York-based psychiatrist in the movie who travels to a remote village to help a boy accused of being possessed by a devil after the passing of his mother. The movie marks its world premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. Notably, The Cannes Film Festival opener Jeanne du Barry featuring Johnny Depp will also be one of the major highlights of the event that will kick-start on June 23 and end on July 1.