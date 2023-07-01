Amber Heard Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Following High-Profile Johnny Depp Trial Verdict

The most dramatic of celebrity trials, the Depp v. Heard defamation case, is notoriously known for its controversial remarks and allegations. It created havoc and divided the Internet into two sides. The widely broadcast case was eventually won by Johnny Depp. Soon after the case ended, Amber Heard went MIA from the Internet and shifted to Spain. Many speculated that she was quitting the industry, but to everyone’s surprise, the Hollywood actress has made a comeback on social media with her new film announcement.

The Aquaman actress recently posted on her Instagram for the first time since the trial ended. She shared photos of her ‘unforgettable weekend’ with fans. In the recent photo, she donned a beautiful black outfit and showed her million-dollar smile to the camera. Amber made her first public appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to promote her latest film, ‘In the Fire’. She wrote, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire".

Check out her recent post here:

The former couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, always had a turbulent relationship. The duo met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009, and after a few years, they began dating. In 2015, the couple got married. Soon after, in 2016, Amber filed a divorce against her husband on the grounds of physical abuse. She alleged that while they were married, Depp had physically abused her under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied all the allegations, and they were officially divorced in 2017.

But soon matters worsened between the two. In 2018, Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defaming him in an article published in the Washington Post. In the article, the actress called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, however, she did not name Depp. The legal battle between the two celebrities was televised last year for six weeks and severely affected their careers.

Currently, Amber is busy promoting her new movie, ‘In The Fire’, a psychological thriller. Heard plays the role of an American psychiatrist who treats a disturbed boy residing at a remote plantation in Colombia