Amy Jackson Calls Ed Westwick Her 'Moon Man' In A Sweet Birthday Post

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been setting relationship goals since they went public with their love on Instagram last year. The couple continues to melt hearts with their adorable pictures and heartwarming gestures. Yesterday, on Ed’s birthday, Amy shared a heartfelt birthday post along with a series of captivating pictures and a video on her Instagram that left fans swooning.

The first picture featured the couple in a romantic setting, as they rode horses, their eyes filled with love and admiration for each other. The picture not only showcased their undeniable chemistry but also highlighted the peace that they find in each other’s presence.

In another picture, Amy and Ed shared a passionate kiss in the middle of the street. The snapshot captured a raw and intense moment between the couple, reflecting the depth of their connection. While the clip showed Amy & Ed enjoying each other’s company to the fullest. Their willingness to openly express their affection for each other only adds to the charm of their relationship.

Accompanying the visuals was Amy’s sweet birthday message to Ed. She expressed, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," alongside a heart emoji.

Ed Westwick couldn’t help but express his adoration in response to the touching post. He left a comment that read, “You’re a different league baby doll. Thank you for loving me." Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with warm birthday wishes for Ed and words of admiration for the couple. Many praised their genuine affection for each other and expressed their hopes for a long-lasting and fulfilling relationship.

For the unversed, before dating Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson was engaged to a British businessman named George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson is a popular actress known for her work in Indian movies. She made her debut on the screen in the film Madrasapattinam and went on to appear in other movies such as Singh Is Bliing, Theri, Ekk Deewana Tha, Gethu, and Thanga Magan. On the other hand, Ed Westwick gained recognition for his role as Chuck Bass in the television series Gossip Girl.