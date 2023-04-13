Ariana Grande Addresses Body Shaming, 'Hurtful' Comments by Fans: 'I Was on a Lot of Antidepressants'

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande is known for her powerful voice and catchy tunes, but this time, she is making waves on the internet for her latest advocacy for body positivity. The pop sensation shared a clip of herself on TikTok to call out those who comment on her weight loss. She also encouraged everyone to be “gentler and less comfortable" when it comes to discussing other people's bodies. In the video, the 29-year-old star addressed the constant scrutiny on her body and shared how her current appearance is healthier than her previous state. Grande explained that the comments made by fans comparing her current body to “the unhealthiest version of my body" were hurtful, and she wanted to set the record straight, reported BBC.

She spoke openly about her struggles with mental health and how it affected her weight, stating that she was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking heavily, and eating poorly at her lowest point. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy,” said the singer.

The 7 Rings hitmaker also used the opportunity to remind fans that healthy can look different for everyone. She said, “I know I shouldn't have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will [mean] something good might come from it. I don't know, but that's the first thing. Healthy can look different."

The singer went on to ask fans to be mindful of their comments about other people's bodies, stating that they never know what someone is going through. She urged everyone to be kind, gentle, and compassionate with themselves and others, emphasizing the importance of mental health and self-care.

“The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through. Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves,” she said.

Ariana Grande also urged people to avoid making comments, even if they were well-intentioned, about how others looked. Grande encouraged fans to help each other towards safer and kinder behaviours, aiming towards being “safer and keeping each other safer".

The pop star began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical 13 before playing the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious from 2010 to 2013. She has also released six studio albums, including Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, and Positions, which have all been critically acclaimed and commercially successful. As an artist with a huge fan base, Ariana Grande has won numerous awards throughout her career, including a Grammy Award, Billboard Women in Music Award, and American Music Award. In addition to her music career, the singer has also been involved in several philanthropic endeavors. She has supported numerous charities and causes.

