Backstreet Boys Land in India for Concert; Paparazzi Scream 'Ikade Ikade', 'Mumbai Mein Swagat Hai'

Backstreet’s back, alright! Yes, you read it right. Backstreet Boys are back in India after 13 long years for a concert. The members of the popular boy band, who gave us hits like Everybody, I Want It That Way and As Long as You Love Me, were seen landing in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday and they had the most desi welcome courtesy our Mumbai paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Backstreet Boys’ members were seen making their way out of the airport when the excited group of cameramen greeted them. The music artists posed for the cameras and selfies with fans before making their way to the car. Trying to grab their attention, the paparazzi were heard screaming in Marathi, “Ikade ikade (here, here)." Before they could leave for their hotels, the paparazzi screamed, “Mumbai mein swagat hai."

Watch the video below:

Backstreet Boys are in India as part of their Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour. The band will be performing in two places in India — Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For the Indian leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5, 2023.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour – watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here