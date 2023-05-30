Before Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr Was In Talks For Another Marvel Character

The grand success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is undeniable. So is Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr’s impact as Iron Man. And it is hard to think that someone else could have filled the shoes of Tony Stark. For the 15th anniversary of the release of Marvel’s groundbreaking film, Iron Man, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and director Jon Favreau sat down to reminisce about the films that won everyone’s hearts. There they unveiled a shocking secret about the iconic superhero’s casting. It turns out that Robert Downey Jr, who brought the charismatic Tony Stark to life, almost missed the opportunity to don the Iron Man suit.

During a candid interview shared on YouTube, Jon Favreau recalled his initial encounter with Downey, revealing that the talented actor had already been considered for another Marvel project, potentially playing Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four franchise. However, destiny had other plans for Robert Downey Jr. Favreau vividly remembered the moment when he sat down with Downey and instantly recognized the spark in his eyes that hinted at his readiness for the role.

“I remember you had all met with [Downey] already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project,” Favreau said. “I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was.”

The realisation struck both Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige during a meeting in Favreau’s office, as they pointed to Downey’s headshot, contemplating how they could make him their Tony Stark. This led to a screen test that ultimately sealed the deal. Favreau admitted that once Downey was on board, his life became considerably easier because the actor grasped the essence of the character and brought an authentic voice to Tony Stark. With Downey’s involvement, the project gained momentum, attracting other talented individuals who recognized the potential for something extraordinary.

“I remember sitting down with the guy, and I was like, ‘He’s got that spark in him in his eye and he’s ready,’” Jon Favreau said, “That’s when we were in your office, and we were pointing to his headshot, saying, “We got to try to figure this out. That was enough to get us a screentest.”

Kevin Feige recalled the shift that occurred once Downey officially signed on, remarking how it allowed Jon Favreau to focus on simply making the movie and having fun with it. Little did they know at the time, but this collaboration between Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr would shape the very fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Iron Man’s tone and the chemistry discovered between Favreau and Downey served as a template for future MCU films, setting the stage for the incredible success that followed.

Downey’s portrayal of Iron Man became legendary, catapulting him to international stardom and leading to his appearances in nine more Marvel films, including two Iron Man sequels. However, the journey eventually came to a heartbreaking end for his character in Avengers: Endgame, leaving an indelible mark on fans worldwide.