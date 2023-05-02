Ben Affleck’s AIR With Matt Damon To Release On OTT On This Date

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s AIR garnered immense appreciation and praise from fans and critics alike. Helmed by Ben Affleck, the story talks about the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The movie is now all set to premiere in India exclusively on Prime Video on May 12.

This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery,AIR is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.

In an interview with Geeks Of Color, Affleck stared the film couldn’t have been made without the blessing of Jordan himself. “Right away, I thought there was no point in doing it if Michaels didn’t support it. He’s my hero, so the last thing I wanted was to disappoint him. I sat down with him for a few minutes and said, ‘I don’t want to do this if you don’t want me to. And I want to know, what do you care about? What matters to you? Because I’m not going to get every single detail right,’” he shared.

While the film revolves around the Michael Jordan collaboration with Nike, the legendary basketball doesn’t appear in the film. Affleck revealed that he had given Jordan the choice to star.“You know, you can’t be in the movie because, first of all, you’re too old to play yourself. Secondly, I can’t afford you. Thirdly, if I get another actor to try to impersonate you, nobody’s going to believe it.”

The film’s unforgettable soundtrack of ‘80s hits—from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze, and many more—is available now digitally by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here