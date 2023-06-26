Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sapna Bhavnani Calls Lily-Rose Depp's The Idol ‘Disgusting’

HBO drama series The Idol has been receiving quite some flak from fans. The debut show of Lily-Rose Depp is being criticized for excessive nudity and explicit scenes. Amidst all the buzz around the show, Bigg Boss 6 fame Sapna Bhavnani has also shared what she thinks about the show. The Wench Films founder did not hold back when giving her reviews of the show on her Twitter handle. While doing that, she also shared a personal anecdote revolving around the behind-the-scenes of explicit scenes. She went on to write, “The Idol is so triggering! The male gaze on female sexuality is disgusting here… Reminds me of another film where the director told me how he and the DOP had hard-ons shooting the explicit sex scene… And this is why I started Wench Films and Wench Film Fest.”

The celebrity hairstylist also went on to share, “Then this director sits on panels and talks down on the female lead calling her a stupid person who plays herself in the film… I remember I had to take down the video of this irresponsible person from VISAFF’s Instagram.” VISAFF is the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival.

Sapna Bhavnani also remarked that this is the exact reason why female representation is crucial. That is right from the conception of the film. Here’s what she wrote:

Continuing on her personal anecdote, Sapna remarked on how women can be “quite stupid when in love.” She made her point referencing to Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn in The Idol. Sapna shared that she went through the same trauma with the director she referred to. It happened even after being warned about his history of abuse. According to the ex-Bigg Boss contestant she had the idea of “this won’t happen to me", yet it did.

She also tweeted that The Weeknd’s character was also triggering for her. This was because after being with an abusive alcoholic she was cheated on. Despite him living off her, he also managed to extort huge amounts of money from her while cheating on her with a “wanna-be psychologist friend”. She added, “Who I found out later was the same woman he had cheated on with his other ex… The scary part is that this psycho I mean psychologist is working in social services. This is a super story to tell I’m just realising… Move over The Idol you got nothing on this!”

The HBO drama series also stars The Weeknd as Tedros, a cult leader and self-help guru, who began a romance with Lily-Rose’s character. Fans were also able to witness the acting prowess of BLACKPINK star Jennie Kim in the role of Jocelyn’s backup dancer, Dyanne.