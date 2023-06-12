Black Panther Star Tenoch Huerta Accused Of Sexual Assault By Musician Maria Elena Rios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta, 42, has been accused of sexual assault by musician Maria Elena Rios. In a series of tweets since Saturday, the saxophonist and activist has shared her narrative and called the Mexican star a “sexual predator.” She also claimed that she has distanced herself from Poder Prieto, a Mexica organisation which works against racism in the country and of which the actor is a member. In one of the tweets, when translated from Spanish to English, Maria said: “I made it very clear to them when I left their (Poder Prieto) sect that they protect the violator and sexual PREDATOR of Tenoch Huerta that they did not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a hypocritical ball concert to avoid scandals over their Marvel movie (sic),” and tagged Mexican actress Maya Zapata, who is also a part of the organisation: “I am not playing, Maya Zapata.”

This tweet by Maria came in response to the dismissal by Poder Prieto over her claims that she wasn’t paid for a podcast involving her which the group allegedly published on their site. She claimed that the group made the podcast live on their website even after she quit Poder Prieto. However, the organisation refuted her claims, saying they aren’t involved in the production of the podcast and that’s why they didn’t pay her. After this, Maria accused the group of protecting their member Tenoch.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM.No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

Maria Elena Rios, in a separate tweet, wrote about the “difficulty” she faced to talk about the “emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator” who is loved for his role in a Marvel movie. She tweeted: “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.”

Es muy difícil hablar del abuso emocional y abuso de poder de un depredador sexual que es amado en el mundo por interpretar a un personaje de una película como @TenochHuertaEn apariencia encantador, la gran característica de un narcisista + una buena porción de victimización. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

The activist also reacted to some of the questions she has been consistently asked ever since she accused Tenoch Huerta of sexual abuse. “‘And why didn’t you report?’ They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work (sic),” she wrote.

“¿Y por qué no denunciaste?”Dicen los que viven en un país machista, donde la justicia es inalcanzable donde casi te matan y ni aún así te creen ni llega la justicia. • Y no, no quiero ser famosa.• Y no, no quiero dinero porque sé trabajar. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

Maria, in a follow-up, added the screenshots of hate messages or threats she has been receiving for accusing a “super hero” of being an “abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. She wrote: “Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have a process. Why didn’t I report? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you Tenoch Huerta abuse because you know you have power.”

¿Por qué me tarde en hablarlo?Porque tengo un proceso.¿Por qué no denuncié? Porque me dio miedo de que esto pasara: personas que se resisten a creer que un SÚPER HÉROE es abusador, manipulador y depredador sexual . Si, tú @TenochHuerta abusas porque sabes que tienes poder. pic.twitter.com/VXHpMmI7hB — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

Tenoch Huerta, who has worked in various films and TV series, is known for his role as antagonist Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.