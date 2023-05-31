Boots Riley’s Next Comedy I’m A Virgo Starring Jharrel Jerome To Release On June 23, Trailer Out Now

The highly anticipated mythical coming-of-age comedy I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome is all set to premiere on Prime Video from June 23. The makers recently dropped the trailer. The series is created, written, and executive produced by colourful-sock-wearing filmmaker Boots Riley, who directed all seven episodes. Jerome also serves as an executive producer.

I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

The bad-ass cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy, his mother thinks he sings like the ‘90s group Hi-Five), Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young (The Punisher, her mother was a Belizean beauty queen), Allius Barnes (PEN15, his cousin made the song “Kung Fu Fighting”), Olivia Washington (Breaking, plays classical piano), Mike Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name, a damn good dancer), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts, was in Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid In Full” music video).

I’m A Virgo is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.