Brie Larson Seems 'Uncomfortable' When Asked About Johnny Depp, Asks 'You’re Asking Me That?'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:48 IST

Cannes

Brie Larson and Johnny Depp at Cannes 2023. (Pic: Reuters)

Brie Larson and Johnny Depp at Cannes 2023. (Pic: Reuters)

Brie Larson was taken off-guard after a question about Johnny Depp was directed to her at a press conference on first day of Cannes 2023.

Brie Larson appeared to be uncomfortable when she was asked about Johnny Depp and his film, Jeanne Du Barry, that doubled up as the opening film at Cannes 2023. The Captain Marvel star, a Cannes juror this year, was asked about Depp and his comeback film considering her association with the Time’s Up advisory council and Depp was making a comeback after allegations of violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Seated at a press conference in South France with fellow jurors, Brie at first was confused and flustered about why she was being directed a question about Johnny Depp. “You’re asking me that?” the 33-year-old star replied, as reported by Us Weekly. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically,” she added.

The reporter then explained that he asked her to share her thoughts on the international actor and his film given her work with Time’s Up advisory council. Brie reportedly continued to look ‘uncomfortable’ with the question being directed to her. After being pressed to answer, Brie said, “You’ll see, I guess, if I see it and I don’t know how I’ll feel if I do.”

    Depp returned to Cannes months after winning the defamation case against Amber Heard. The latter had accused the Pirates of the Caribbean of domestic violence and even wrote about it in an open piece for Washington Post without taking his name. However, Depp claimed readers could read between the lines and filed a defemation case against her. While he had lost the libel case against Heard in the UK, he won the case in the US.

    Months after the case, Depp made an appearance at Cannes 2023. He was seen joining director Maiwenn to watch the premiere of their movie Jeanne du Barry. The film recieved a seven-minute standing ovation at the festival, leaving Depp teary-eyed.

