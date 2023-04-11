Britney Spears Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Slams Fitness Trainer For 'Pinching' and Body-Shaming Her

Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and made some shocking revelations. She dropped a video of herself and penned down a long note alleging how her fitness trainer body-shamed her. The singer mentioned that even though she was thinking about hiring a personal trainer, she had to change her mind because she was told to get her ‘younger body back’. Not just this, Britney also claimed that the trainer pinched her skin which made her ‘cry’.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it!!" a part of her post read.

Britney further mentioned that even though she ‘hate working out for too long’, she worked hard to be in the shape that she is in today. “I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it…I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bi**h, I’m just getting started," she added. Check out Britney Spears’ full post here:

Britney Spears has been ruling headlines for a long time now. In November 2021, her conservatorship was ended by a court. For the unversed, the singer was under the conservatorship of her father since 2008 which means her dad was controlling life choices and even key financial decisions. However, the conservatorship ended after Britney alleged that the caretakers would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.

