CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsDC vs MIIPL Live ScoreSalman Khan
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Britney Spears Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Slams Fitness Trainer For 'Pinching' and Body-Shaming Her
1-MIN READ

Britney Spears Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Slams Fitness Trainer For 'Pinching' and Body-Shaming Her

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Britney Spears shares how her fitness trainer made her 'cry'. (Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears shares how her fitness trainer made her 'cry'. (Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears recalls how her fitness trainer had asked her to get her ‘younger body back’.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and made some shocking revelations. She dropped a video of herself and penned down a long note alleging how her fitness trainer body-shamed her. The singer mentioned that even though she was thinking about hiring a personal trainer, she had to change her mind because she was told to get her ‘younger body back’. Not just this, Britney also claimed that the trainer pinched her skin which made her ‘cry’.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it!!" a part of her post read.

Britney further mentioned that even though she ‘hate working out for too long’, she worked hard to be in the shape that she is in today. “I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it…I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bi**h, I’m just getting started," she added. Check out Britney Spears’ full post here:

Britney Spears has been ruling headlines for a long time now. In November 2021, her conservatorship was ended by a court. For the unversed, the singer was under the conservatorship of her father since 2008 which means her dad was controlling life choices and even key financial decisions. However, the conservatorship ended after Britney alleged that the caretakers would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Britney Spears
  2. hollywood
first published:April 11, 2023, 14:13 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 14:13 IST