Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pic Amid Breast Implant Rumours: 'The Only Thing I Remember...'

After dismissing multiple false claims presented in the TMZ-released documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, the Pop icon now appears to clear the air about the long-standing rumour of her undergoing plastic surgery. Back in the late 90s, speculations of Britney getting breast implants created buzz shortly after she made her debut in the music industry. Over the years, she has spoken candidly about body image and now, it seems that she’s rubbishing all the impending rumours.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Britney Spears made reference to the size of her breasts while sharing a throwback picture from an old photoshoot. The musician smiles in the monochromatic click in a bralette top matched with denim jeans. With sleek hair left open, a choker neckpiece is used as an accessory to amp up her style. But what’s to note is the cryptic caption penned alongside the photograph. “Only shoot I ever did in the woods. Way back before I had kids. The only thing I remember is my stylist saying ‘Uhhhhhhhhhhh! Your boobs Britney, they’re huge what happened?’ I said I have no idea.”

Take a look at it here:

Last year, the Oops! I Did It Again fame spoke candidly about considering getting a ‘boob job’ in a now-deleted Instagram post. After years of being allegedly body shamed during her conservatorship, Britney Spears says she’s thought about plastic surgery. “It’s crazy living in Los Angeles. I was thinking about getting a boob job, my boobs are fairly small. I mean, with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say.”

She told fans about booking a doctor’s appointment for consulting a plastic surgeon, but she shortly left when she was made to wait for a long time. “I’ve never been back,” she confirmed. The singer alleged her body image issues began surfacing after being constantly body-shamed and humiliated by her estranged father. “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun. It was humiliating,” she added.

In the recently-released Hulu documentary about her life, it was stated Britney Spears is living her life in isolation which includes binge-sleeping for days and consuming dangerous amounts of coffee and energy drinks. The singer has since condemned the makers for showing a false narrative and telling her story without any approval.