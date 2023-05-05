BTS' Jin Enquires About J-Hope’s Military Life: 'Why Haven't You Called?'

BTS Jin is quite concerned about the well-being of fellow band member J-Hope who recently enlisted himself in the army. It seems that the Arson hitmaker hasn’t found time to revert to Jin’s emails and letters as he settles into his newfound military life. Jin reportedly reached out to J-Hope on Weverse (Korea’s Twitter). Jin wrote a lengthy note of all the questions he wanted to ask him. From his well-being to details about the food served in the pantry, Jin wanted answers to every minute change that J-Hope might be experiencing.

A loose translation of his Korean post indicates the letter begins with a barrage of questions. “J-Hope, how is it over there? I wonder if you got caught in the rain. Have you visited the px (grocery store for soldiers and visitors)? I wonder if you’ve gained any weight,” Jin asked. Next, “Have you not called because you don’t want to be an inconvenience or draw attention? Have you gotten the letter I sent you? You haven’t gotten hurt anywhere, have you?”

Jin also wondered if J-hope likes the food there. “I wonder if you’ve helped the other guys there to shave their heads. I wonder if the food there is good, too,” he continued. While concluding the sweet note, Jin admitted his time in the military is well spent adding he wishes the same for his bandmate. The oldest member of BTS extended support to J-Hope saying he will always keep a watch on him, expecting that the latter does the same for the next BTS member who’ll be enlisted in the army.

“You’ve got quite a bit of time until you can take your first leave. I’m spending my military life watching over you. I would absolutely recommend you do the same when the next person (BTS member) enlist comes along. It makes military life so much easier,” he concluded.

It was in the month of December 2022 that Jin became the first BTS member to join the military to complete his mandatory service. All the members of the septet were present to bid him an emotional farewell, with Jungkook even blinking back his tears. In April 2023, J-Hope was the second member to be enlisted in the army. The remaining five RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin have not announced the official enlistment dates or plans.

